New Pictures released of Curtis Watson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Corrections have just released these new photos of a confirmed sight of Curtis Ray Watson.
These pictures out of Henning show Curtis in what appears to be in camp overalls and a hat and carrying a camp backpack.
A timestamp on the photos show they were taken around 3:30 a.m.
Residents in the area should be on alert.
