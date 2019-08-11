New Pictures released of Curtis Watson

New Pictures released of Curtis Watson
New picture of Curtis Watson.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 11, 2019 at 7:14 AM CDT - Updated August 11 at 7:25 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Corrections have just released these new photos of a confirmed sight of Curtis Ray Watson.

These pictures out of Henning show Curtis in what appears to be in camp overalls and a hat and carrying a camp backpack.

A timestamp on the photos show they were taken around 3:30 a.m.

Residents in the area should be on alert.

WMC Action News 5 is currently at the scene and will bring you the latest updates as we get them.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.