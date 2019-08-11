Tracking extreme heat across the Mid-South

Extreme heat and humidity are expected across the Mid-South for the next few days, as high pressure settles over the region. Caution is urged when planning outside activities.
Waking up to patchy fog across the Mid-South again this morning, once the fog lifts, we will be tracking dangerous heat for the region today. A Heat Advisory is active for the Mid-South today as afternoon highs reach into the lower 90s and heat index values make it feel like its over 105. It will remain partly to mostly sunny with a muggy feeling during the day and west winds around 5 mph. A pop-up to isolated shower cannot be ruled out today but most will stay dry, just hot and muggy. Tonight, we stay mild, with lows in the upper 70s along with partly cloudy skies and southwest winds around 5 mph. We could see more fog form tomorrow morning.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Rain: 20%. Winds: West around 5 mph. High: 93.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: Light. Low: 78.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Dangerous heat is expected for Monday and Tuesday. Our heat advisory will be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for parts of the Mid-South to start the week. That means we will see air temperatures in the upper 90s, but it will feel like 110 to 115 or even higher at times. Partly to mostly sunny skies will prevail as will the southwest winds and the potential for a pop-up shower or storm. Overnight lows to start the week, will stay near 80 degrees with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Caution is urged to start the week, as this heat will be extreme for many when outside. A cold front moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday. We are tracking shower and storms pushing into the region during this time frame. Once the front passes, it will knock the heat down, back to normal. Wednesday is looking cloudy with rain and storms, highs back near 90 degrees and lows in the 70s. Back to upper 80s to lower 90s to end the week and start the weekend, lows stay back near 70 degrees. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out to end the week. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the summer heat on the way.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
