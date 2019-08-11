Tracking extreme heat across the Mid-South

THE WEEK AHEAD: Dangerous heat is expected for Monday and Tuesday. Our heat advisory will be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for parts of the Mid-South to start the week. That means we will see air temperatures in the upper 90s, but it will feel like 110 to 115 or even higher at times. Partly to mostly sunny skies will prevail as will the southwest winds and the potential for a pop-up shower or storm. Overnight lows to start the week, will stay near 80 degrees with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Caution is urged to start the week, as this heat will be extreme for many when outside. A cold front moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday. We are tracking shower and storms pushing into the region during this time frame. Once the front passes, it will knock the heat down, back to normal. Wednesday is looking cloudy with rain and storms, highs back near 90 degrees and lows in the 70s. Back to upper 80s to lower 90s to end the week and start the weekend, lows stay back near 70 degrees. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out to end the week. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the summer heat on the way.