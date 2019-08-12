Arlington Community Schools back in session

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - All municipal schools in the county started classes Monday, including Arlington Community Schools.
Superintendent Tammy Mason says the day went smoothly, with only a few buses running late.
One of the biggest changes the district made this year is hiring an additional social transition specialist.
“That person will be very instrumental in working between home and family for kids. They will do home visits and things of that nature,” said Mason.
This will be the first year for the Engineering and Innovation Academy at the high school.
The district enrolled about 60 more students than what they ended with last year.
