Bus drivers prepped and ready for new school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools bus drivers have been hard at work this summer practicing their routes.
With 400 drivers across 340 bus routes, there's 10,000 stops to be made as 100,000 students start school this week.
Buses are scheduled to be at schools 15 minutes before the start of class. Elementary school students who live 1.5 miles or more and middle and high school students who live 2 miles or more from school are eligible to take the bus.
SCS is testing out an app that uses GPS for parents to track their child's bus.
"We have had a pilot in the past, but two has more features than the previous. We are going to pilot it with a few select schools this school year in an effort to make sure parents can identify where the buses are," SCS Director of Transportation Stephen Wherry said.
To see if your school is using the app or for any transportation issues, call the transportation office at 416-6077.
