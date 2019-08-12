911 calls revealed in capture of escaped inmate

HENNING, Tenn. (WMC) - Newly-released 911 calls help paint a picture of the capture of escaped West Tennessee inmate Curtis Watson.
Watson was captured Sunday coming out of a soybean field, just miles away from West Tennessee State Penitentiary, where he escaped Wednesday.
He faces new charges of first-degree murder, aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated burglary and escape. Investigators said he killed 64-year-old Debra Johnson, a Department of Corrections administrator, before escaping.
A 911 caller told dispatch she saw Watson in Henning being taken into custody.
Hours earlier, surveillance video captured Watson rummaging through an outside refrigerator. Officers swarmed the area, but were too late.
Hours later, Watson was spotted again. This time, he ran into the woods but was captured. He was covered in ticks and mosquito bites after days on the run.
Watson is set to appear in court Wednesday.
