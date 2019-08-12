Court appearance set for inmate accused of killing prison employee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing a prison employee before escaping will appear in court Wednesday.
Curtis Ray Watson was captured Sunday after days on the lam. He escaped from West Tennessee State Penitentiary on Wednesday. Officials said he sexually assaulted and killed Debra Johnson, a Department of Corrections administrator, before escaping.
Watson was found coming out of a soybean field just miles away from the prison. He faces new charges of first-degree murder, aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated burglary and escape.
There’s a possibility Watson could face the death penalty.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.