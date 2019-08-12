Dangerous heat expected today and tomorrow

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 10 AM today through 8 pm Tuesday. This means that the heat index could exceed 110 due to the high heat and humidity. Actual high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 90s under a partly cloudy sky. It will remain warm and humid tonight with lows around 80 degrees. Rain chances will be low today, but a pop-up afternoon shower will still be possible.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 96.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: S 5 mph. Low: 80.
REST OF THE WEEK: The heat will rage on tomorrow with a heat index over 110 in the afternoon. Thankfully, a cold front will arrive on Tuesday night and drop temperatures for Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday. It will still feel humid, but it will be much better than the beginning of the week. The front will also deliver scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into early Wednesday, but any rain will be gone by Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the week will be dry.
WEEKEND: The heat and humidity will start increasing over the weekend with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index around 100. Pop-up afternoon storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday.
