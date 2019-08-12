Dangerous heat expected today and tomorrow

REST OF THE WEEK: The heat will rage on tomorrow with a heat index over 110 in the afternoon. Thankfully, a cold front will arrive on Tuesday night and drop temperatures for Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday. It will still feel humid, but it will be much better than the beginning of the week. The front will also deliver scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into early Wednesday, but any rain will be gone by Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the week will be dry.