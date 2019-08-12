Excessive heat warning today and tomorrow

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 10 AM today through 8 pm Tuesday. This means that the heat index could exceed 110 due to the high heat and humidity. Actual high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 90s under a partly cloudy sky.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Warm and muggy. Winds: SW 5 mph. Low: 80.
TUESDAY: The heat will rage on tomorrow with a heat index over 110 in the afternoon. Actual highs will be in the mid 90s. A stray shower or storm is possible late in the afternoon into the evening as a front moves into the area. An isolated shower or storm is possible Tuesday night, mainly in north Mississippi. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s to around 90 Wednesday through Friday. It will still feel somewhat humid, but nothing extreme. It looks dry with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky for the end of the week.
WEEKEND: The heat and humidity will start increasing over the weekend with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index around 100. A pop-up afternoon shower or storm will be possible both days, but it’s only a 20% chance at this time.
