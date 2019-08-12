Fred’s Pharmacy moving into new home office in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fred's Pharmacy is setting up a new home office in Memphis just one month after selling its local headquarters.
According to the Memphis Business Journal, the company inked the deal right around the same time it sold its property on Getwell Road.
The new three-year lease puts Fred's in an 18,000 square foot space on Lenox Park Boulevard, near Mount Moriah and Knight Arnold Road.
Fred’s has been shrinking its footprint of discount stores in recent months. Soon, there will be 80 stores remaining.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.