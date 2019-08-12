Last-minute registration an urgent issue for SCS parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite school starting Monday, Shelby County Schools said they expect some students will still need to be registered for school during the first week of classes.
More than 100,000 students will head back to school in Shelby County, with 8,000 new students.
If your child is not registered for school yet, it's important to take care of that as soon as possible.
SCS said overall enrollment numbers are not finalized until after the 20th day of school, which is the state's reporting date.
To register your child, go to the Board of Education on Hollywood Street to help with registration, transfers or any enrollment issues. Workers will be there from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. all week to help.
Students should also be up-to-date with vaccinations.
If your child still needs mandatory immunizations for school, you can go to the Board of Education between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. with the child’s previous shot records.
