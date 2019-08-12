Memphis opens cooling center at Lewis Senior Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has implemented its hot weather plan by opening a continuous cooling center.
Lewis Senior Center, 1188 North Parkway, is now serving as a cooling center until further notice. The cooling center in Horn Lake is now closed.
Cooling centers are open for residents when the heat index reaches at least 105 degrees for more than three hours a day for two consecutive days or the heat index exceeds 115 degrees for any period of time.
The Lewis Senior Center will be open during and after normal business hours, but anyone who needs overnight accommodations should reach out to the Union Mission at 383 Poplar Ave. or the Salvation Army at 696 Jackson Ave.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.