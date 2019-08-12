Police: 2 Haywood residents in custody, 13 ounces of meth found in home

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in custody after the West Tennessee Drug Task Force found a pound of methamphetamine at a home on the 70 block of Fayette Corner Road in Haywood County on Friday.
Carol Morris, 44, and Christopher Roger, 29, are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and theft of property.
The drug task force began investigating Morris after tips claimed she was selling drugs out of her home.
“Neighbors and oftentimes entire neighborhoods are being held under siege by drug dealers throughout the 28th district and they are tired of it," said Drug Task Force Deputy Director, Johnie Carter. "They are fighting back and calling us on a daily basis to report it and we are responding by adding Agents to our task force and expanding our reach.”
Investigators found 13 ounces of meth in Morris’ home. Morris is being held without bond due to a previous probation violation. Rogers bond is set at $25,000.
