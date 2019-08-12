SCS sets lofty goals for 2019 school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at Shelby County Schools are back in class Monday.
With the new school year comes a list of changes for SCS.
It will be the first full school year for superintendent Dr. Joris Ray.
A big push from Dr. Ray is reading. This year, the district will begin implementing a change to its reading curriculum called third grade commitment. Second graders could be held back if they're unable to read at a third grade level by the end of the school year.
Ray also announced a new program focused on empowering young black men. The initiative involves increasing rigorous coursework, reducing suspensions, and recruiting more black men to teach. It also creates an equity office which will be led by a former teacher.
