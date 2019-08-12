Suspect in Southaven Walmart shooting still hospitalized

August 12, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing two coworkers at a Walmart in Southaven last month has yet to make his first court appearance.

Martez Abram, 39, remains in the hospital after being shot by a police officer during the July 30 incident.

Abram is accused of shooting and killing two store managers, Anthony Brown and Brandon Gales, then shooting a police officer in the parking lot. Another officer shot Abram.

Abram’s initial court appearance has been rescheduled several times. On Monday, a judge said doctors have not been able to move Abram to a floor at the hospital equipped for a legal hearing.

The judge says they’ll try again Tuesday.

The store reopened Aug. 8, more than a week after the shooting.

