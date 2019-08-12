TBI offers reward in 2001 cold case homicide

PARIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information in a cold case homicide.
TBI is still hoping to find the person responsible for killing 72-year-old Etta Etheridge in 2001.
Etheridge was found dead on June 8, 2001, in Paris, Tennessee.
Investigators said they've found new evidence that have sparked the investigation. They're hoping someone with tips can come forward.
A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to arrest. If you know anything about this murder, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
