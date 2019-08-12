Tenn. and Miss. to receive millions in 911 grants

Tennessee and Mississippi 911 call centers will receive more than $5 million in grants combined. (Source: Lex Juarez)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 12, 2019 at 4:13 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 4:32 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Department of Commerce and the transportation department are giving Tennessee and Mississippi 911 call centers a financial boost.

The departments are handing out more than $109 million in grants to 34 states, which will help 911 call centers to upgrade to “Next Generation 911″ capabilities.

Tennessee will see more than $3 million and Mississippi will receive close to $2 million in funding.

The upgrades include better mapping systems, management of call overload and funding for training costs.

