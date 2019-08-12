Traffic picks back up as students return to school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With students back in schools, traffic will be ramped up once again.
Drivers are encourages to pay extra attention in school zones. Parents and buses will be dropping kids off, and other students will be walking or running across the road.
Most school zone speed limits are 15 miles per hour, so drivers should prepare to slow down. Failure to do so could lead to a $200 ticket.
And it's not just school zones but neighborhoods where children live as well. State law says drivers cannot pass a school bus that has its lights activated.
This applied to cars going in the same direction and opposite direction of the school bus.
The only exception is if you're driving on a divided highway with a median separating the bus from oncoming traffic.
Remember to always pay attention and follow orders from crossing guards.
