Air conditioning problem displaces students from elementary school

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at E.A. Harrold Elementary School were moved because of air conditioning issues.
Students were moved to the Millington Performing Arts Center after the air conditioning issues were discovered Tuesday morning.
The school district has activities planned for the students, and lunch will be provided by the high school cafeteria.
Parents may check out their students without attendance being effected.
The students will be taken back to the elementary school for dismissal.
School officials said the air conditioning is being fixed.
