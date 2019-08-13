Bidding underway for Elvis Week’s Auction at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Elvis fans, now is your chance to own a piece of music history.
The Auction at Graceland is officially underway.
Thousands of Elvis fans are in Memphis this week for an annual tribute to the King of Rock 'n' Roll. This year marks the 42nd anniversary of Elvis’ death Aug. 16, 1977.
Bidding during the auction is happening at the mansion and online.
Elvis Week is nine days of music, movies and commemorations of the King’s legacy. Click here for a complete list of events.
