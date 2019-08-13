Collierville phasing out glass recycling

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Rising costs for recycling have the Town of Collierville re-evaluating their program.
A Collierville spokesperson said Tuesday the town is phasing out glass as an acceptable material for their recycling program.
The move is a cost-saving measure to keep recycling available to residents in the Town of Collierville.
“Due to the difficulties processing glass and the minimal value of the product, many recycling processing facilities across the country are no longer receiving glass as an acceptable recyclable commodity,” said John Fox, Operations Manager of Public Services. “If facilities are no longer accepting our materials, we cannot continue collecting the items.”
