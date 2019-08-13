Extreme heat today, but a cool down is coming

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through 8 pm tonight for our entire area. The heat index will reach 110 or higher this afternoon. Actual highs today will be in the mid to upper 90s. A weak cold front will arrive tonight, which will deliver a dose of cooler air and a chance for storms. Scattered thunderstorms will begin late in the afternoon and early evening. Some storms could include frequent lightning and gusty winds.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 30%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 96.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 76.
REST OF THE WEEK: After the rain moves out, we will be mostly dry through the end of the week. The cold front will drop temperatures and finally eliminate the need for heat warnings. Highs will be around 90 Wednesday through Friday. It will still feel humid, but it will be much better than the beginning of the week.
WEEKEND: The heat and humidity will start increasing over the weekend with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index around 100. Pop-up afternoon storms will be possible Sunday, but rain chances will stay low this weekend.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB