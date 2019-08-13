Fetal heartbeat hearings begin; current legislation may be too strict, senators say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Senate Judiciary Committee is hearing public comment on an amendment that would almost entirely ban abortion in the state.
Tennessee is one of several states with pending bills to ban abortions once a heartbeat is detected about six weeks into the first trimester.
The fetal heartbeat hearings are the latest effort by lawmakers who argue that life begins at conception.
The Tennessee House of Representatives passed the “fetal heartbeat” bill in March. This bill would prohibit abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected. There are some exceptions to the bill including certain medical emergencies that may require termination of a pregnancy.
The bill did not pass the Senate in April. Instead senators argued that the bill was too strict and voted to do a summer study.
The committee held its first meeting Monday.
