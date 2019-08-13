Heat index at dangerous levels again Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat in Memphis has reached dangerous levels.
The heat index reached 115 degrees Monday, and Tuesday is expected to be more of the same.
The heat has schools adjusting to monitor the heat index. When it reaches a certain point, all practices and outdoor activity must stop, according to the policy from Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association.
When it's hot outside, schools must provide an ample amount of water.
When the heat index reaches 95 degrees, they're supposed to provide mandatory water breaks every 30 minutes.
When the heat index reaches 104, all outside activity, including recess, should stop.
Doctors say it's important for parents to teach their kids to hydrate as much as possible during hot days.
It's also important for athletes to speak up and tell their coach or teacher if they don't feel well.
Parents should also dress their kids in light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
