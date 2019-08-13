Last Day Of Extreme Heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Today will be the final day of the unbearable heat. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect again today through 8 pm tonight for our entire area. The heat index will reach 110 or higher this afternoon. Actual highs today will be in the mid to upper 90s. A weak cold front will arrive tonight, which will deliver a dose of cooler air and a chance of storms. Scattered thunderstorms will begin late in the afternoon and early evening. A few storms could be strong to severe with downpours, intense lightning, and gusty winds.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 30%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 96.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 76.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 90.
THIS WEEK: After the rain moves out, we will be mostly dry through the end of the week. The cold front will drop temperatures and finally temperatures will be back in the normal range for August standards. Highs will be around 90 Wednesday through Friday. It will still feel humid, but it will feel better than the beginning of the week.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm, and mainly dry with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm and highs in the lower 90s with lows in the mid 70s.
