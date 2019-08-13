Last Day Of Extreme Heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Today will be the final day of the unbearable heat. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect again today through 8 pm tonight for our entire area. The heat index will reach 110 or higher this afternoon. Actual highs today will be in the mid to upper 90s. A weak cold front will arrive tonight, which will deliver a dose of cooler air and a chance of storms. Scattered thunderstorms will begin late in the afternoon and early evening. A few storms could be strong to severe with downpours, intense lightning, and gusty winds.