From Memphis to Southaven, Medline makes $1.4M move

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Medical supply company, Medline has announced it will be moving from Memphis to Southaven, Mississippi for additional space to better serve regional and national customers.
According to Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite the company will build a $1.4 million distribution center.
Medline says they are growing in the region and invested in a space in Southaven that would provide them 1.2 million square feet. The distribution center will provide customers with medical supplies and products ranging from surgical items to more complex medical devices.
The company says it is retaining all jobs and plan to hire additional employees in the future.
Medline’s new address has not been finalized, but the company plans to build the distribution center between I-55 and Highway 51, north of Starlanding Road.
The facility is expected to be in operation in early 2021.
