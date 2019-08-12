More dangerous heat tomorrow

THIS WEEK: Tomorrow will be hot and humid for much of the day with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms developing during the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms could be strong to severe with downpours, intense lightning, and gusty winds. Drier and somewhat cooler air will begin streaming into the area Tuesday night. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows near 70. Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 80s and lows again near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the low 90s along with lows in the low 70s.