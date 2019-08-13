One Redbird win PCL award, while another gets call to majors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Redbirds Pitcher Daniel Ponce De Leon was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week after striking out 11 and allowing just 2 hits in the Birds’ record-breaking 15-0 shutout at Sacramento last Friday.
Ponce has 19 strikeouts in 11 innings with only 3 walks since returning to Memphis.
Outfielder Randy Arozarena finally gets his shot at the Big Leagues. The 24-year-old Cuban has shredded Triple-A pitching this season with a .368 batting average as the leadoff man for Memphis.
He’s expected to lead off for the Cardinals over the next couple days in Kansas City, a rare opportunity to showcase an extra player with the DH in play against an American League team.
The Cards also recalled All-Star Catcher Yadier Molina off the Injured list. Over the past week-plus, Molina went just 3-for-20 with a home run and 12 strikeouts, but St. Louis management was more interested in seeing him get healthy behind the plate rather than raking it with the bat.
