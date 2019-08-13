Overton Park receives $25K donation to address drainage issues at dog park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overton Park is getting $25,000 to improve its dog park, Overton Bark.
The Boyd Foundation gave money to cities across Tennessee to help make them more dog friendly.
Overton Park will use the money to address flooding that that plagues the dog area after rain and storms.
Grant organizers say they were impressed by how much the Memphis community wanted to support the park.
“It was just a combination of they had a great dog park that needed some upgrades, they were having some drainage issues,” said Harrison Forbes, of Dog Park Dash. “But then, the community really came out during that engagement/support phase of it and really showed us how much they wanted the park.”
Grants also went to dog park projects in Bartlett, Selmer, Ripley and Munford.
