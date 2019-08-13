Riverdale Elementary locked down during police pursuit

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Riverdale Elementary School is locked down as Germantown Police Department searches for suspects.
Germantown officers saw a man in the area of Howard McVay Park wearing a mask and gloves just before 4 a.m. The man ran away when police approached. Officers also found a stolen vehicle parked on McWay Manor Cove and detained a woman who was inside.
Officers were able to take the man into custody at 6:30 near Poplar Pike and Burfodi Lane. A third person was seen on surveillance footage in the area yet--that person has not been found. He was seen wearing a white shirt, black sweat pants and a light-colored backpack.
The school is on lockdown as a precaution. Students are allowed to enter the building, but will not be allowed to exit. No visitors will be allowed inside.
Germantown Municipal School District said no tardies will be issued for any school in the district Tuesday.
