Robert Foster endorses Bill Waller for Mississippi governor

"What we're attempting to do is to make the best out of a situation," Foster said. "Obamacare is a perfect example. None of us as Republicans love the idea of the federal government being involved in our healthcare system, but the reality of the situation is that the federal government is involved in our healthcare and we have have to work within those rules and guidelines they give us in order to try to make ourselves find a better place, until they give us some other policies to work with."