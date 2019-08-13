Shelby County deputies searching for Cordova mother missing for months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a Cordova woman who hasn’t been seen in more than two months.
Captain Anthony Buckner says Taquila Hayes, 41, last spoke with her mother by text message in May. She was expected at a family member’s graduation in Mississippi but never arrived.
Buckner says Hayes’ husband says he last saw her in June.
Hayes works as a nurse at Methodist Hospital but hasn’t shown up in months.
Investigators say she has no known mental or medical conditions.
Hayes is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 180 pounds.
Call SCSO at (901) 222-5600 if you have information.
