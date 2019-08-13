Speed cameras race to school zones in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Digital cameras have been installed near the crosswalk used by students at Idlewild Elementary.
If drivers speed through the Idlewild school zone, you’ll receive a nice little surprise in the mail.
A map on the City of Memphis website shows the 15 school zones and S curves with the biggest speeding problems, including Grandview Heights Middle in Frayser, Cornerstone Prep in Binghampton, Richland Elementary in East Memphis, Kirby High in Hickory Hill and Holmes Road Elementary in South Memphis.
Streets that will receive speeding cameras include Kirby Parkway, White Station Road, Tchulahoma Road, Perkins Road and Knight Arnold Road.
The city says these cameras will be active 45 minutes before schools open and 45 minutes after schools close.
Just like red light camera tickets you get a $50 citation in the mail. The late fee costs $45.
City leaders say community members should expect a formal announcement about Speed Safety Cameras later this week.
