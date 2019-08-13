Suspect in Southaven Walmart shooting, yet to show for court date

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man suspected of killing two Walmart managers and a injuring a police officer in Southaven is one step closer to his first court appearance.
Martez Abram, 39, was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday but has not been released from the hospital after being shot by a Southaven Police officer during the incident on July 30.
Abram’s court appearance has been rescheduled multiple times. On Monday, a judge said doctors have not been able to move Abram to a floor at the hospital equipped for a legal hearing.
A judge sent a court-appointed attorney to speak with Abram at the hospital on Tuesday to see if he will be hiring his own attorney.
Law enforcement officials suspect Abram shot and killed Walmart managers, Brandon Gales and Anthony Brown. He then shot and injured a police officer in the parking lot of the store. Another officer responding to the scene shot Abram.
The store reopened almost a week after the incident.
