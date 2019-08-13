Tigers work through heat during brutal morning practice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hot is not descriptive enough of a word to describe practice conditions for the Memphis Tigers football team Monday and Tuesday at the Murphy Athletic Complex.
With the last summer school session over, the Tigers went back to their regular routine of working out in the mornings. You’d think that’d be a good way to beat the summer blast furnace, but the head index was approaching 100+ at 9 a.m. Monday.
The heat definitely takes a toll on the players, and did not escape the eye of Head Coach Mike Norvell.
“Today is the first day of camp, and that’s camp, you know, it’s hot, muggy, nobody feels good. That’s where you want to see mental toughness arise. We saw a few flashes of it, but, all in all, not good enough,” Norvell said.
Linebacker Josh Perry has to play through it.
“About the heat, I mean, all across the country college students, we get tired,” Perry said. “But, I mean, that’s got to be past our mindset, because come August 31st it’s gonna be hot and we’ll be playing Ole Miss, so we’ve just got to get used to it. Practices in the morning, and practices in the heat.”
Tigers Linebackers Coach Kevin Clune doesn’t mind the heat so much.
“Well, I just come out, I think it’s a beautiful day. OK? I’ve lived in some of the coldest places around, and nobody wants that. I mean, this is unbelievable. I couldn’t be happier right now. I wish there was a beach and we could go hang out afterward.”
Coach Clune has worked at the University of Utah and Oregon State, so the Mid-South heat is something new for him.
The Tigers open the Season against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, August 31 at the Liberty Bowl.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.