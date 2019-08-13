UofM introduces new athletic director Laird Veatch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis has introduced their new athletic director, Laird Veatch.
“Alright Tigers, are you ready?” Veatch said at an introductory news conference Tuesday.
Veatch previously served as executive associate athletics director for internal affairs at the University of Florida and as deputy athletics director and interim director of athletics at Kansas State University.
President David Rudd announced Veatch’s hiring last week. He says Veatch is a former student-athlete -- a two-time All-American linebacker from Kansas State -- who recognizes the challenges of being a student-athlete.
Veatch’s parents, his wife and their four children attended the news conference Tuesday as Rudd and Alan Graf, chair of the Board of Trustees introduced him to Memphis media.
Veatch replaces Tom Bowen who stepped down in May.
Rudd, Graf and Veatch thanked Allie Prescott for serving as interim athletic director. Rudd says Prescott will stay on in a new capacity working as a special assistant in the president’s office, assisting with fundraising initiatives.
