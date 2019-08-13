Visa problems keep Achiuwa from Bahamas trip with Tigers

BAHAMAS (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team is soaking up the surf in the Bahamas. At least, most of them are.
High-prized recruit Precious Achiuwa is not with the team. Immigration issues are forcing the 5-star recruit to remain in Memphis.
The Nigerian native is in the Unites States on a student visa, and with the rules as they are right now, he may not be able to get back in if he travels to another country.
Center James Wiseman, the nation’s number one recruit, is on the trip, but may not play due to a shoulder injury.
The Tigers staff is not taking any chances to make sure he’s ready to go for fall camp and the season.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.