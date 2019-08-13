West Memphis considers tax hike to build 2 new schools

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - City leaders in West Memphis are looking to raise property taxes to build two new junior high schools.
The city has already secured $22.4 million through the state, but West Memphis needs $30 million in funding to receive that money.
The proposed tax hike would be between $8 and $16 more per month, depending on the value of the home.
The proposal includes a $64 million modernization plan for two new junior high schools to house 635 students each.
"This superintendent and this board have charted a course to make our schools the finest in the state," State Senator Keith Ingram said.
"We can never go wrong when we invest in the great minds of our young people. This is how our city continues to move," Mayor Marco McClendon added.
McClendon said even if the proposal passes, West Memphis will still have one of the lowest property taxes in the state.
Residents will vote on the measure September 10.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.