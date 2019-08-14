Family speaks on missing Cordova woman’s disappearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Taquila Hayes, a married mother, has been missing for more than two months. Her family who reported her missing Friday says they waited because they didn’t realize she was actually missing.
“Our family is concerned. We are looking for her," said Samantha Henderson, Hayes’ sister.
Henderson says her family does not know what to think since it appears her sister Taquila Hayes has been missing from her Cordova home for more than two months.
A married mother of an 11 year old son.
"What woman going to go so long without her phone not seeing their child, like I said This is her only child. She loved him to death."
Henderson and her mother filed a missing person's report on Friday. She says Taquila's husband said there were some issues and Taquila left. But she would come by periodically.
Henderson says he told her Taquila had left in her car. But then she says he changed his story.
“So it went from she left in it to it’s here,” said Henderson.
She says Taquila missed her son’s birthday and Samantha’s son’s graduation May 24th. Taquila worked as a nurse at Methodist. But Samantha says she was last at work May 21st. She texted her mother saying she was going to the nephew’s graduation in Yazoo City but never showed.
The family has put up flyers around Taquila's Cordova neighborhood. I knocked on the door but no one answered even though I saw someone pull into the garage and close the garage door.
Henderson says as far as the family knew there were no problems in the marriage. But since so much time has passed and stories keep changing they are getting very concerned.
“It’s you know horrific. It’s horrific," said Henderson.
Taquila Hayes is 5′4 180 pounds. Her family plans to search for her this weekend and welcomes volunteers.
