Germantown leaders extend apartment moratorium

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown leaders have extended the city’s moratorium on new apartment buildings for another six months.
Monday night the Board of Mayor and Alderman agreed to extend the moratorium so they could have more time to evaluate the impact of apartments on city services.
The initial moratorium ended in July.
Many residents have concerns about the Germantown community becoming packed with traffic and property value and support keeping the ban in place.
Apartments developed in “Mixed Use” settings around other commercial properties are allowed.
Standalone apartments have been on hold since January of 2018.
