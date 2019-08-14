An isolated shower is possible this morning, mainly south of Memphis. Clouds will slowly push south with highs around 91 this afternoon. The good news...it will be less humid today. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: A few clouds. A light north wind around 5 mph. Lows around 70.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with high temperatures again in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms and highs again near 90 with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.