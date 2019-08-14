MPD searching for suspect in Poplare Ave. Chick-Fil-A robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at the Chick-Fil-A on Poplar Avenue, Wednesday morning.
Police arrived to the scene where the victim told officers the suspect entered the restaurant around 9:45 a.m. asking to purchase a Chick-Fil-A shirt. The victim told the suspect the restaurant’s work shirts were not for sell and the suspect left.
She then told police the suspect pulled around to the drive-through twice, once asking for a cup of water, but the second time he drew what was believed to be a gun.
Police say the victim saw him holding the weapon under his shirt before he motioned toward the cash register outside of the store. She then ran into the restaurant.
A witness in the drive-through told officers she saw the suspect take an undetermined amount of cash from the register.
The suspect is described to be 5′10″ with dark hair, brown complexion, green eyes and possibly in his late 20′s or early 30′s wearing a black shirt and dark pants.
Witnesses say he fled the scene in a burgundy four-door Sedan.
