A much needed break from the extreme heat

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy WIND: N 5-10 LOW: 76
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy WIND: N 5-10 HIGH: 91
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: N 5 LOW: 71
THIS WEEK: Isolated to widely scattered rain and thunderstorms will end overnight as drier air filters in from the north. Tomorrow will be warm but not as muggy. Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with high temperatures again in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms and highs again near 90 with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.
