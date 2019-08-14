Police in search of suspects in Frayser riot prompted by slaying of Brandon Webber

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for suspects involved in a riot in June of 2019 after police shot and killed 20-year-old Brandon Webber.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshalls located a man with multiple warrants getting into his vehicle. When they tried to stop him, he rammed his vehicle into a police car repeatedly. Law enforcement officials later identified the man as Webber.
The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force shot and killed Webber after they say he got out of his vehicle with a gun in his hand. Frayser community members became unruly after the shooting, resorting to throwing rocks, injuring 36 officers and causing more $80,000 in damages, according to MPD.
The Memphis Police Department posted a message on their Facebook Wednesday asking the public if they could identify three individuals involved in the riot who they say are responsible for vandalizing police vehicles and assaulting and making threats to officers.
MPD asks that tips regarding this case be submitted to http://www.crimestopmem.org or call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
