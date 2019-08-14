6 schools dismissing early due to power outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six Shelby County Schools are dismissing early Wednesday due to power outages.
School officials said they were expecting power to be restored at some point, but they're dismissing because power has not been fixed.
Students will be fed lunch before they are dismissed, and staff at each school will make sure children are picked up safely.
These schools are dismissing at 10:30 a.m.:
- Havenview Middle School
- Westwood High School
- Oakhaven High School
- Oakhaven Middle School
These schools are dismissing at 11:30 a.m.:
- Oakhaven Elementary School
- G.W. Carver High School
All schools will dismiss as normal with buses picking up students at the schools.
