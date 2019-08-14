Severe storms keep some in dark in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A band of severe storms rolled through the Mid-South on Tuesday night, bringing heavy rain and winds with them.
The storms left thousands of homes and businesses in the dark.
At one point, more than 17,000 MLGW customers were without powers. As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, that number was down to 5,000, mostly in the Whitehaven area.
MLGW said they're working as quickly as possible to restore power to everyone.
If you are experiencing outages, call 544-6500. If there's an emergency like downed power lines, call 528-4465.
Factors that can slow down repair time include the cause, the number of components damaged, the number of customers impacted and if trees need to be trimmed to get to the point of repair, according to MLGW.
The strong winds from the storm also knocked down trees in the area.
