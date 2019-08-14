Thunderstorms rock parts of Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A severe thunderstorm was issued for Shelby county, but the lightening, rain and thunder moved out of the area as fast as it came.
The storm was located near Edmondson, seven miles southwest of West Memphis, moving southeast at 50 miles per hour around 7:00 p.m. Multiple counties across the Mid-South were affected.
Memphis Fire Department reported large trees blocking roadways at Tomahawk and Western Park. There were also reported a tree fell on a home on Dearing Road near Mallory Avenue.
According to MLGW more than 15,000 customers have reported power outages.
