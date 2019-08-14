Store clerk suspected of killing teen for stealing beer faces first day of trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Anwar Ghazali, a store clerk suspected of killing a teen for stealing beer, began his first day of trial Tuesday.
Video from the store’s security cameras captured pieces of that deadly night. In opening statements Ghazali’s attorney points out to the jury what the video doesn’t show are the fatal shots.
Surveillance footage captured from different angles outside the Top Stop Shop on Springdale Street recorded 17-year-old Dorian Harris’ final moment in March of 2018.
According to investigators, Ghazali never reported the shooting, leaving Harris’ body to be found two days later.
Jurors only heard from a handful of testimonies on day one of the trial, including Harris’ grandmother. She shared with jurors the final night she saw her grandson.
Defense Attorney Blake Ballin asked the jury what they thought of Ghazali returning to work after the shooting.
“Think about what you would expect somebody to do if they chased down and executed a person. Would they go back to work?”
The trial is expected to last two to three days. Testimony will resume Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.
