Suspect in Southaven Walmart shooting set to face judge via FaceTime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man who killed two people in a shooting at the Southaven Walmart will finally face a judge, but it will happen via FaceTime.
Investigators say 39-year-old Martez Abram shot and killed two Walmart Employees, 38-year-old Brandon Gales and 40-year-old Anthony Brown, on July 30 before opening fire on Southaven police officers. One of those officers was shot but survived. Another officer shot Abram who is still recovering at Regional One Medical Center where he had emergency surgery more than two weeks ago.
A hearing to extradite Abram back to Mississippi, where the crime happened, has been scheduled at least eight times. Each time the hearing has been pushed bac, because Abram has been unable to appear in court.
Abram’s attorney, Cathy Anderson, spoke with Judge Louis Montessi on her client’s behalf Wednesday.
"When will he be available to be present in the courtroom with you so I can address?” asked Judge Montessi.
Anderson explained her client likely wouldn’t be able to face the judge until September 13th, a bit longer than Judge Montessi liked.
It was then suggested the Judge FaceTime Abram in the hospital using iPhones or iPads. After some discussion and an explanation of how FaceTime works the judge agreed. His court-appointed attorney agreed to the FaceTime hearing to get the case underway and begin her client’s extradition process back to DeSoto County where the crime happened.
Abram will appear at his hearing while in his hospital bed Friday morning.
He is charged with two counts of murder.
