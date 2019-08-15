Another top recruit set to hoop in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City is set to be the home of another top high school recruit this season.
Moussa Cisse announced on Twitter he is transferring to Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis. Cisse, the nation’s number 12-ranked recruit for the class of 2021 played at Christ the King in Queens, New York.
The 6′9″, 200 pounder is the very definition of a defensive dynamo. Lausanne Coach Marvis Davis says the transfer has yet to be completed, but he’s working to finalize his paperwork.
If it goes through, Cisse would join 4 other Memphis prep prospects on ESPN’s 2021 yop 60, including Kennedy Chandler, Johnathan Lawson, Jalen Brown, and Alden Applewhite.
