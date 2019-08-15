‘Clear the Shelters Day’ hopes to provide homes for pets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBC Universal is once again sponsoring “Clear the Shelters” events across the country on Saturday.
Several shelters in Memphis will participate, but at Memphis Animal Services they’ve taken on the initiative and expanded it several days.
Right now, Memphis Animal Services is running a special called “Name Your Price Adoptions.” It’s leading up to “Clear the Shelters Day” on Saturday.
The NBC Universal initiative sets aside the day to promote adoptions at local shelters. Often, shelters will have price reductions on adoptions fees.
MAS decided to give people more than a day to decide on adopting, and the adoption prices are running the gamut.
“We've seen our average adoption fee go up,” MAS Director Alexis Pugh said. “We've had folks give $250 to adopt a pet.”
Since the start of Clear the Shelters in 2015, more than 250,000 animals have been saved. About a half dozen Shelby County shelters are participating.
Pugh said most adoption fees won’t make up the cost of caring for each animal-- which is about $300. She said national events are about much more. It’s about shelter animal exposure.
“We can't get advertising on the Today Show,” Pugh said. “Clear the Shelters can get advertising on the Today Show. We're hopeful more people will see it and think about the option of adopting.”
The Name Your Price Adoptions at MAS continue until Sunday.
For a full list of participating shelters, click here.
